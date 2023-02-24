58,024 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 260,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

