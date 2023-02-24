70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Recommended Stories
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.