83,630 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 404,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

