89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Down 1.4 %

ETNB stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $682.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Insider Activity at 89bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.