990 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 339,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,217. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

