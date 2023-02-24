A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 185,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,428. The company has a market capitalization of $704.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

