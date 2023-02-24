ABCMETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,941.28 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $1,941.28 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00216483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,160.61 or 1.00036703 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00007955 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,796.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

