ABCMETA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,178.43 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $2,178.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00218166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.50 or 0.99980131 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00007955 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,796.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

