ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

