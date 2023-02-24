Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENERR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 21,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 137,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Featured Stories

