Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 93,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 175,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 197,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.