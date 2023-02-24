Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,016 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.07 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

