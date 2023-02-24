Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 270,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of RWM stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

