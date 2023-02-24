Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $759.66 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.37 and its 200-day moving average is $713.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

