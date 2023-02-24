Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

