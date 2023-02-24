Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.97. 75,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 669,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $800.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

