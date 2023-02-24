Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

