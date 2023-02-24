Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.
Adacel Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.