Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ ADEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,150. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.

Get Adeia alerts:

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.