Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Adeia Price Performance
NASDAQ ADEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,150. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.
About Adeia
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adeia (ADEA)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.