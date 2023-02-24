Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$415.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.43 million.
Adeia Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 731,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. Adeia has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
About Adeia
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adeia (ADEA)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.