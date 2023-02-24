ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.82. 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
Several research firms have commented on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
