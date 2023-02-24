Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.55.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.37. The company had a trading volume of 172,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

