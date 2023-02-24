Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Trading Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
Read More
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.