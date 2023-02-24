Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.69. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 328,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

