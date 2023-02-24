Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.69. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 328,571 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.