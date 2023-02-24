Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $23.77. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 1,076 shares traded.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $286,702.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,914 shares of company stock worth $2,164,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,362,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

