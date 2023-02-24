Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.02. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 127,070 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Africa Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.28.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

