Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 4.7%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.26. 180,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 292,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also

