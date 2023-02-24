Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 4.7%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.26. 180,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 292,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Afya Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
