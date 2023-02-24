Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. 591,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

