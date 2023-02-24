Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,657,000 after acquiring an additional 384,519 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

A opened at $143.20 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

