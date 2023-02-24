Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,985 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $114,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671.

Shares of A stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

