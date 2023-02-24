agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

