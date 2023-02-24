agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
agilon health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.
Insider Transactions at agilon health
Institutional Trading of agilon health
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
