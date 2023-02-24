Aion Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00224471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00108059 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

