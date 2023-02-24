Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.15.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Air Canada Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

