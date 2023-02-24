Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Luminus Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 3.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.33. 401,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200 day moving average of $279.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.