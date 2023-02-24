Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

ATSG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 595,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

