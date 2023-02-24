Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %
ATSG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 595,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
