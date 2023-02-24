Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.03 and traded as high as C$13.73. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 731,578 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
