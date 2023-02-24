Alchemy Pay Trading Up 75.1% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $202.16 million and approximately $156.33 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00424077 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.49 or 0.28091632 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

