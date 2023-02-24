Alesco Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $217.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

