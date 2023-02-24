Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 12,152,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,792,617. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

