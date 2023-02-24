Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at KGI Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %
BABA stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
