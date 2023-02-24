Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at KGI Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BABA stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.