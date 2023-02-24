Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.30. 168,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 588,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,714,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.