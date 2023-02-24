Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

