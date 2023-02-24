Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. 283,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.78.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,818,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.