Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 1,453,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 388.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.