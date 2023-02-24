Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,288. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

