Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 310,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

