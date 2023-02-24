Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Financial Survey

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.08 million 7.95 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.60 Pop Culture Group $32.28 million 0.67 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pop Culture Group.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

