Allstate Corp Acquires 7,349 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

