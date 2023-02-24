Allstate Corp Acquires 9,463 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 889,639 shares of company stock worth $18,980,731. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $361.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.