Allstate Corp Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 439.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

